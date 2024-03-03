In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Berdychiv, Orlivka and Tonenke - Lykhova

In the Avdiivka sector, the situation in the localities of Berdychiv, Orlivka and Tonenke is stabilizing. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy within these settlements, said Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka and Tonenke, as well as Nevelske in the Donetsk region. According to the confirmed information, the most active attacks took place in the vicinity of these three villages: Berdychi, Orlivka and Tonenke, the operational situation is stabilizing. Our forces are holding back the enemy within these settlements. Fighting continues, clashes continue, but there are no grounds to say that the enemy has attacked or captured these settlements. - Likhovoy said.

He emphasized that the combat line has its own dynamics, and the enemy sometimes has local successes in some positions.

71 combat engagements took place over the last day - General Staff

Recall

After shooting down more enemy aircraft, the occupiers reduced the intensity of assault operations and air strikes in the Tauride direction.