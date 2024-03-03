$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Berdychiv, Orlivka and Tonenke - Lykhova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31531 views

The operational situation in the Avdiivka sector is stabilizing, with the Ukrainian Armed Forces holding back Russian troops in the vicinity of Berdychiv, Orlivka and Tonenke.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Berdychiv, Orlivka and Tonenke - Lykhova

In the Avdiivka sector, the situation in the localities of Berdychiv, Orlivka and Tonenke is stabilizing. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy within these settlements, said Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka and Tonenke, as well as Nevelske in the Donetsk region. According to the confirmed information, the most active attacks took place in the vicinity of these three villages: Berdychi, Orlivka and Tonenke, the operational situation is stabilizing. Our forces are holding back the enemy within these settlements. Fighting continues, clashes continue, but there are no grounds to say that the enemy has attacked or captured these settlements. 

- Likhovoy said.

He emphasized that the combat line has its own dynamics, and the enemy sometimes has local successes in some positions.

After shooting down more enemy aircraft, the occupiers reduced the intensity of assault operations and air strikes in the Tauride direction.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
