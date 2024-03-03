Average daily Russian losses in February were the highest since the beginning of the war - British intelligence

The average daily losses of Russians in killed and wounded in February amounted to 983 people, which is the highest figure since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is stated in the report of the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN writes.

Details

The average daily number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine in February 2024 was the highest since the beginning of the war - 983 per day. The increase in the daily average almost certainly reflects Russia's commitment to massive and exhausting warfare. Although costly in terms of human lives, this effect increases the pressure on Ukraine's positions along the entire front line - the report says.

The intelligence service adds that Russia probably lost more than 355,000 killed and wounded during the war in Ukraine.

The report also indicates that the average daily loss of Russians in January amounted to 846 people, and in December 2023 - 967 people.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 416,800 people, 6,640 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.