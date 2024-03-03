$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 7638 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 20980 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 25691 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 173158 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162485 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167363 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 215537 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247987 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153767 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371340 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Average daily Russian losses in February were the highest since the beginning of the war - British intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31554 views

British intelligence reported that in February, Russian troops suffered the highest average daily casualties since the invasion of Ukraine.

Average daily Russian losses in February were the highest since the beginning of the war - British intelligence

The average daily losses of Russians in killed and wounded in February amounted to 983 people, which is the highest figure since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is stated in the report of the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN writes.

Details

The average daily number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine in February 2024 was the highest since the beginning of the war - 983 per day. The increase in the daily average almost certainly reflects Russia's commitment to massive and exhausting warfare. Although costly in terms of human lives, this effect increases the pressure on Ukraine's positions along the entire front line

- the report says.

The intelligence service adds that Russia probably lost more than 355,000 killed and wounded during the war in Ukraine.

The report also indicates that the average daily loss of Russians in January amounted to 846 people, and in December 2023 - 967 people.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 416,800 people, 6,640 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Ukraine
