Orlivka checkpoint in Odesa region suspends operations after night attack by Russia

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 79173 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105008 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169403 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139172 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143872 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139327 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183240 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112103 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173684 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104767 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101186 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110945 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113077 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 55691 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 62223 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169403 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183240 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173684 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201050 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189941 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142390 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142385 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147069 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138462 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155307 views
Orlivka checkpoint in Odesa region suspends operations after night attack by Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25874 views

At the Orlivka checkpoint, crossing operations have been temporarily suspended until 11:00 a.m. due to a nighttime enemy attack. Measures are being taken to stabilize the operation, and the resumption of operations will be announced later.

Operations at the Orlivka checkpoint have been suspended until 11:00 a.m. due to a nighttime attack by Russian troops, the State Customs Service said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The crossing point "Orlivka" has temporarily suspended operations. Measures are currently being taken to stabilize the operation of the Orlivka checkpoint after the night attack. Crossing operations have been temporarily suspended until 11:00 a.m

- the Customs Service reported on social media.

Travelers were urged to take these circumstances into account when planning their trip.

The resumption of crossing operations at the Orlivka checkpoint, as indicated, will be announced additionally.

For reference

On February 11, 2021, the international border crossing point "Orlivka - Isaccea" with a river ferry crossing over the Danube River connecting Ukraine and Romania was opened for passenger traffic.

Orlivka village is located in Izmail district of Odesa region.

Julia Shramko

War
orlivkaOrlovka

