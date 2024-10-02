Orlivka checkpoint in Odesa region suspends operations after night attack by Russia

Operations at the Orlivka checkpoint have been suspended until 11:00 a.m. due to a nighttime attack by Russian troops, the State Customs Service said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The crossing point "Orlivka" has temporarily suspended operations. Measures are currently being taken to stabilize the operation of the Orlivka checkpoint after the night attack. Crossing operations have been temporarily suspended until 11:00 a.m - the Customs Service reported on social media.

Travelers were urged to take these circumstances into account when planning their trip.

The resumption of crossing operations at the Orlivka checkpoint, as indicated, will be announced additionally.

For reference

On February 11, 2021, the international border crossing point "Orlivka - Isaccea" with a river ferry crossing over the Danube River connecting Ukraine and Romania was opened for passenger traffic.

Orlivka village is located in Izmail district of Odesa region.