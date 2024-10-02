ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 79173 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105007 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169400 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139171 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143872 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139327 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183238 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112103 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173682 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104767 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Orlivka ferry crossing point in Odesa region resumes operation after Russian attack

Orlivka ferry crossing point in Odesa region resumes operation after Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15650 views

The Orlivka ferry crossing point resumed operations after Russia attacked the port and border infrastructure of Odesa region.

The Orlivka ferry crossing point on the border with Romania, within Odesa region, has resumed work after the Russian attack, the State Customs Service reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The Orlivka ferry crossing point on the border with Romania has resumed operations. Crossing operations are carried out as usual

- the Customs Service reported on social media.

Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, reported that "Russia continues to wage war against grain and global food security, tonight the enemy once again attacked the port and border infrastructure of Odesa region.

As a result of the attack, two drivers were injured and the checkpoint was suspended.

Enemy attacks port and border infrastructure with drones in Odesa region: two drivers wounded, one a foreigner02.10.24, 09:32 • 18831 view

According to the deputy prime minister, "6 trucks, a room with grain and administrative buildings of the Orlivka checkpoint with Romania, which operates as a crossing point on the Danube, were damaged.

"This is the fourth attack on the Orlivka crossing point during the war, last year the enemy tried to destroy the crossing three times," the Deputy Prime Minister wrote on Telegram.

According to him, truck and bus drivers will be notified of the reopening of the border crossing point via the eChezha system.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
danubeDanube
orlivkaOrlovka
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

