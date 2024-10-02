Orlivka ferry crossing point in Odesa region resumes operation after Russian attack

The Orlivka ferry crossing point on the border with Romania, within Odesa region, has resumed work after the Russian attack, the State Customs Service reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The Orlivka ferry crossing point on the border with Romania has resumed operations. Crossing operations are carried out as usual - the Customs Service reported on social media.

Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, reported that "Russia continues to wage war against grain and global food security, tonight the enemy once again attacked the port and border infrastructure of Odesa region.

As a result of the attack, two drivers were injured and the checkpoint was suspended.

Enemy attacks port and border infrastructure with drones in Odesa region: two drivers wounded, one a foreigner

According to the deputy prime minister, "6 trucks, a room with grain and administrative buildings of the Orlivka checkpoint with Romania, which operates as a crossing point on the Danube, were damaged.

"This is the fourth attack on the Orlivka crossing point during the war, last year the enemy tried to destroy the crossing three times," the Deputy Prime Minister wrote on Telegram.

According to him, truck and bus drivers will be notified of the reopening of the border crossing point via the eChezha system.