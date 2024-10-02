Enemy attacks port and border infrastructure with drones in Odesa region: two drivers wounded, one a foreigner

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Enemy attacks port and border infrastructure with drones in Odesa region: two drivers wounded, one a foreigner

Kyiv  •  UNN

The enemy attacked port and border infrastructure in Odesa region. Two truck drivers were wounded, and the Orlivka checkpoint temporarily suspended operations due to the shelling.

In Odesa region , Russian troops attacked the port and border infrastructure in the morning, two truck drivers, including a foreigner, were wounded, the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

At dawn, the enemy attacked Izmail district with attack drones. The Russians targeted port and border infrastructure. Two men, truck drivers, were wounded. One of them is a Turkish citizen. The victims are currently in moderate condition in hospital. They are being provided with all necessary assistance

- Kiper wrote.

As a result of the attack, he said, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Due to the shelling at the Orlivka checkpoint, crossing operations have been temporarily suspended, tentatively until 11:00.

"The Russians deliberately shelled the crossing point, making it difficult for ordinary people to cross the border. This is terror against the civilian population," emphasized Kiper.

According to Kiper, law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime.

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
odesa-oblastOdesa Oblast
orlivkaOrlovka
turkeyTurkey

