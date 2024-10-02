Enemy attacks port and border infrastructure with drones in Odesa region: two drivers wounded, one a foreigner

In Odesa region , Russian troops attacked the port and border infrastructure in the morning, two truck drivers, including a foreigner, were wounded, the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

At dawn, the enemy attacked Izmail district with attack drones. The Russians targeted port and border infrastructure. Two men, truck drivers, were wounded. One of them is a Turkish citizen. The victims are currently in moderate condition in hospital. They are being provided with all necessary assistance - Kiper wrote.

As a result of the attack, he said, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Due to the shelling at the Orlivka checkpoint, crossing operations have been temporarily suspended, tentatively until 11:00.

"The Russians deliberately shelled the crossing point, making it difficult for ordinary people to cross the border. This is terror against the civilian population," emphasized Kiper.

According to Kiper, law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime.