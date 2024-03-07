russian troops thrown back near Maryinka, but enemy advances south of Orlivka - DeepState

At the front, russians were pushed back north of Maryinka, but advanced south of Orlivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly pushed back russian troops north of Maryinka. However, the enemy continued to advance south of Orlivka.

The line of contact is also being clarified near Robotyne, in Pervomayske and Novomykhailivka.

Russian army suffers losses in attempts to strengthen the offensive on the Robotinsky ledge - Likhoviy