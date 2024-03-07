russian troops thrown back near Maryinka, but enemy advances south of Orlivka - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
According to reports, the Defense Forces pushed back russian troops north of Maryinka, but enemy forces advanced south of Orlivka. In addition, the contact line was being refined in other areas, such as Robotyne, Pervomaisk and Novomykhailivka.
Details
The Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly pushed back russian troops north of Maryinka. However, the enemy continued to advance south of Orlivka.
The line of contact is also being clarified near Robotyne, in Pervomayske and Novomykhailivka.
