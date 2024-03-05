Russian army suffers losses in attempts to strengthen the offensive on the Robotinsky ledge - Likhoviy

The enemy has launched more active offensives in Zaporizhzhia region. Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, says that the more Russian troops advance, the more they are destroyed. Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on the occupiers, including three Uragan MLRS and dozens of other pieces of enemy military equipment.

The enemy began more active offensive actions on the Robotyn salient. By 7 a.m., three combat engagements were recorded there. At the same time, the result of the combat work of our units is that the more the enemy advances, the more it is destroyed. - Likhovoy said.

According to a spokesperson for the Tavria unit, the enemy lost a total of 43 pieces of equipment.

Armed and military equipment includes two tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 9 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, and 3 Uragan MLRS. One air defense system, 14 vehicles, 2 units of special equipment - Likhovoy said.

More than three hundred Russian army UAVs were neutralized.

In addition, a total of 329 unmanned aerial vehicles were suppressed, neutralized or shot down with small arms noted Likhovoy.

According to the spokesperson for the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Russian military forces lost 417 people killed and woundedover the past day.

As a result of a multi-stage special operation, law enforcement officers detained an agent of Russian military intelligence who tried to blow up a post office in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Tavriya sector , Ukrainian troops are holding the line, conducting active operations in the designated areas and destroying the occupants. Over the past day, another ammunition depot and 5 other important enemy targets were destroyed.

