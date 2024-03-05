$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19788 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 66627 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48294 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 223701 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198961 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179305 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223225 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249739 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155567 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371741 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russian army suffers losses in attempts to strengthen the offensive on the Robotinsky ledge - Likhoviy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26484 views

The Russian army suffered significant losses in its attempts to strengthen the offensive on the Robotic Arc in the Zaporizhzhya region of Ukraine: three MLRS were destroyed, dozens of other units of the occupier's equipment. In addition, more than 400 soldiers of the Russian army were killed and wounded.

Russian army suffers losses in attempts to strengthen the offensive on the Robotinsky ledge - Likhoviy

The enemy has launched more active offensives in Zaporizhzhia region. Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, says that the more Russian troops advance, the more they are destroyed. Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on the occupiers, including three Uragan MLRS and dozens of other pieces of enemy military equipment.

This is reported by UNN with reference to "United News" and We Ukraine TV.

The enemy began more active offensive actions on the Robotyn salient. By 7 a.m., three combat engagements were recorded there. At the same time, the result of the combat work of our units is that the more the enemy advances, the more it is destroyed.

- Likhovoy said.

According to a spokesperson for the Tavria unit, the enemy lost a total of 43 pieces of equipment.

Armed and military equipment includes two tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 9 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, and 3 Uragan MLRS. One air defense system, 14 vehicles, 2 units of special equipment

- Likhovoy said.

More than three hundred Russian army UAVs were neutralized.

In addition, a total of 329 unmanned aerial vehicles were suppressed, neutralized or shot down with small arms

noted Likhovoy.

According to the spokesperson for the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Russian military forces lost 417 people killed and woundedover the past day.

Recall

As a result of a multi-stage special operation, law enforcement officers detained an agent of Russian military intelligence who tried to blow up a post office in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Tavriya sector , Ukrainian troops are holding the line, conducting active operations in the designated areas and destroying the occupants. Over the past day, another ammunition depot and 5 other important enemy targets were destroyed. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
European Union
ZAZ Tavria
Zaporizhzhia
