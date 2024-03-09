63 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

According to the updated information, 63 combat engagements were registered over the last day. The enemy also launched 8 missile and 107 air strikes, fired 113 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit on the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times near the settlements of Sinkivka and Kyslivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the vicinity of Andriivka and Klishchiyivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade, in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Pobeda, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 22 times.

On the Orikhivskyi direction, 8 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Robotyne and west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson and Kherson sectors, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions.

