63 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 2702 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 12881 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21756 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 164228 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156007 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165190 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214132 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247653 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153433 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371234 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148012 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136135 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41951 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 59941 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20066 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 12910 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 164263 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136600 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156030 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148446 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14061 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15169 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19115 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20291 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 42269 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

63 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34605 views

Over the past day, 63 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy launched 8 missile and 107 air strikes, and fired 113 times at Ukrainian positions and settlements from multiple rocket launchers, according to the morning report of the General Staff.

63 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

According to the updated information, 63 combat engagements were registered over the last day. The enemy also launched 8 missile and 107 air strikes, fired 113 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit on the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times near the settlements of Sinkivka and Kyslivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the vicinity of Andriivka and Klishchiyivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade, in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Pobeda, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 22 times.

On the Orikhivskyi direction, 8 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Robotyne and west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson and Kherson sectors, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions.

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy 12 out of 15 "shaheds" overnight - General Staff09.03.24, 07:38 • 31421 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Orlovka
Bakhmut
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11