Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy 12 out of 15 "shaheds" overnight - General Staff

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 25430 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 90849 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60645 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 252366 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218545 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186197 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227616 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250823 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156748 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371979 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 32462 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 90849 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 252366 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200896 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218545 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy 12 out of 15 "shaheds" overnight - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 31421 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 of the 15 Shahed drones launched by the Russian occupiers, as well as various Russian military equipment and facilities.

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy 12 out of 15 "shaheds" overnight - General Staff

The defense forces destroyed 12 of the 15 Shahed UAVs launched by the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

Missile troops also struck at

  • 1 area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 
  • 1 control point, 
  • 3 electronic warfare stations, including two R-330Zh "Zhitel" 
  • 1 heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepek",
  • 1 enemy ammunition depot.

General Staff: 74 combat engagements on the Ukrainian frontline over the day, Ukrainian troops hold defense in key areas08.03.24, 20:02 • 39609 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Shahed 129
Armed Forces of Ukraine
