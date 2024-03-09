Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy 12 out of 15 "shaheds" overnight - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 of the 15 Shahed drones launched by the Russian occupiers, as well as various Russian military equipment and facilities.
The defense forces destroyed 12 of the 15 Shahed UAVs launched by the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.
Details
Missile troops also struck at
- 1 area of concentration of weapons and military equipment,
- 1 control point,
- 3 electronic warfare stations, including two R-330Zh "Zhitel"
- 1 heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepek",
- 1 enemy ammunition depot.
