General Staff: 74 combat engagements on the Ukrainian frontline over the day, Ukrainian troops hold defense in key areas

74 combat engagements took place in the Ukrainian frontline on Friday. In particular, our defenders repelled 18 attacks in the Novopavlivka sector and 14 in the Avdiivka sector. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in the Kupyansk direction, Russians attacked the positions of the Ukrainian military three times near Synkivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Ternove and Spirne, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled the enemy 9 times. The invaders tried to improve their tactical position near Andriivka and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region. However, they failed.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks near Berdychiv, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

The situation in the Novopavlivka sector remains tense. The Russians attacked 18 times with the support of aviation. However, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Pobeda, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian military positions 6 times. The invaders once again advanced on Robotyne and probed Ukrainian positions west of Verbove. Ukrainian defenders are holding the line.

Optional

The General Staff also reported that during the day, defense aviation conducted 10 strikes on Russian positions. Soldiers from missile units destroyed an enemy BC and hit three enemy electronic warfare systems, including two R-330Zh "Zhitel" systems.

