General Staff: 74 combat engagements on the Ukrainian frontline over the day, Ukrainian troops hold defense in key areas

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 13063 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 38296 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 34131 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 192141 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176440 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171884 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 218446 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248621 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154430 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371482 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156270 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 53818 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 71940 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33737 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25718 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 1728 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 38210 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 192047 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 157430 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176363 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 6260 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17758 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18544 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 26550 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 34562 views
General Staff: 74 combat engagements on the Ukrainian frontline over the day, Ukrainian troops hold defense in key areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39609 views

Ukrainian troops repelled 74 enemy attacks along the entire frontline, including 18 in the Novopavlivka and 14 in the Avdiivka sectors, while Russian proxies launched 7 missile attacks, 67 air strikes and fired 79 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

General Staff: 74 combat engagements on the Ukrainian frontline over the day, Ukrainian troops hold defense in key areas

74 combat engagements took place in the Ukrainian frontline on Friday. In particular, our defenders repelled 18 attacks in the Novopavlivka sector and 14 in the Avdiivka sector. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Over the last day, 74 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 67 air strikes, fired 79 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

- report to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that in the Kupyansk direction, Russians attacked the positions of the Ukrainian military three times near Synkivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Ternove and Spirne, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled the enemy 9 times. The invaders tried to improve their tactical position near Andriivka and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region. However, they failed.

The third assault showed how the "gods of war" work in the Avdiivka sector08.03.24, 19:28 • 28219 views

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks near Berdychiv, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

The situation in the Novopavlivka sector remains tense. The Russians attacked 18 times with the support of aviation. However, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Pobeda, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

Robotyne under effective fire control of Ukrainian Armed Forces - Likhoviy08.03.24, 18:05 • 24551 view

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian military positions 6 times. The invaders once again advanced on Robotyne and probed Ukrainian positions west of Verbove. Ukrainian defenders are holding the line.

The General Staff also reported that during the day, defense aviation conducted 10 strikes on Russian positions. Soldiers from missile units destroyed an enemy BC and hit three enemy electronic warfare systems, including two R-330Zh "Zhitel" systems.

In Luhansk region "clap": Russian BC warehouse burned after HIMARS shelling - rossMedia06.03.24, 23:19 • 27653 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

