Robotyne under effective fire control of Ukrainian Armed Forces - Likhoviy

Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia region is under effective fire control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that yesterday our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Robotyne and Verbove. In previous days there were a few more. At the same time, according to Lykhoviy, the enemy is acting in a strange way in the Orikhivsk sector.

He (the enemy - ed.) accumulates from time to time some basic resources for some significant attack with an armored column with dozens of vehicles, they are destroyed during this attack and then he switches to the usual tactics with small assault groups, sometimes with the use of armored vehicles. The village of Robotyne is under effective fire control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the few Russians who manage to penetrate the village center are destroyed sooner or later. - Likhovoy said.

Lykhoviy also noted that the Novopavlivka sector remains the "hottest" area of the Ukrainian front.

The most active area is Novopavlivka direction. This is west of the town of Maryinka, where the enemy has been concentrating its main efforts since the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka. In particular, he is throwing huge forces to capture the village of Novomykhailivka, as well as the villages of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and the town of Krasnohorivka. ," said Lykhovoy.

Recall

On March 7, Lykhoviy reportedthat the Orikhiv direction was becoming "hot" in the area of responsibility of the Tavria JFO.