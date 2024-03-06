$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14237 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 43076 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36513 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 197376 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 180215 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173141 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219278 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248815 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154633 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371522 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In Luhansk region "clap": Russian BC warehouse burned after HIMARS shelling - rossMedia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27653 views

A Russian ammunition depot belonging to the 4th Armored Division caught fire after shelling from HIMARS in the occupied Luhansk district, about 1.5 km from the village of Mostki.

In Luhansk region "clap": Russian BC warehouse burned after HIMARS shelling - rossMedia

An ammunition depot of the Russian military burned down in the Luhansk region, one and a half kilometers from the village of Mostki. Rossmedia claim that ignited the BC warehouse of the 4th Armored Division, after it was hit by HIMARS. About this writes edition ASTRA, reports UNN.

An ammunition depot caught fire in the occupied Luhansk region

As a result of shelling by the AFU, an ammunition depot belonging to the 4th Tank Division caught fire one and a half kilometers from the village of Mostki. As ASTRA managed to find out, it was hit by HIMARS.

Details

The publication also notes that there are no casualties or injuries due to this arrival.

Supplement

The evening report of the AFU General Staff on the situation at the front today reported e  on the destruction of the occupants' ammunition depot. It was reported that anti-aircraft gunners from the missile units had worked on the enemy's ammunition depot.

They also destroyed 4 enemy artillery systems that day.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
