In Luhansk region "clap": Russian BC warehouse burned after HIMARS shelling - rossMedia
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian ammunition depot belonging to the 4th Armored Division caught fire after shelling from HIMARS in the occupied Luhansk district, about 1.5 km from the village of Mostki.
An ammunition depot of the Russian military burned down in the Luhansk region, one and a half kilometers from the village of Mostki. Rossmedia claim that ignited the BC warehouse of the 4th Armored Division, after it was hit by HIMARS. About this writes edition ASTRA, reports UNN.
An ammunition depot caught fire in the occupied Luhansk region
As a result of shelling by the AFU, an ammunition depot belonging to the 4th Tank Division caught fire one and a half kilometers from the village of Mostki. As ASTRA managed to find out, it was hit by HIMARS.
Details
The publication also notes that there are no casualties or injuries due to this arrival.
Supplement
The evening report of the AFU General Staff on the situation at the front today reported e on the destruction of the occupants' ammunition depot. It was reported that anti-aircraft gunners from the missile units had worked on the enemy's ammunition depot.
They also destroyed 4 enemy artillery systems that day.