An ammunition depot of the Russian military burned down in the Luhansk region, one and a half kilometers from the village of Mostki. Rossmedia claim that ignited the BC warehouse of the 4th Armored Division, after it was hit by HIMARS. About this writes edition ASTRA, reports UNN.

An ammunition depot caught fire in the occupied Luhansk region

As a result of shelling by the AFU, an ammunition depot belonging to the 4th Tank Division caught fire one and a half kilometers from the village of Mostki. As ASTRA managed to find out, it was hit by HIMARS.

Details

The publication also notes that there are no casualties or injuries due to this arrival.

Supplement

The evening report of the AFU General Staff on the situation at the front today reported e on the destruction of the occupants' ammunition depot. It was reported that anti-aircraft gunners from the missile units had worked on the enemy's ammunition depot.

They also destroyed 4 enemy artillery systems that day.