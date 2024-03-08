The third assault showed how the "gods of war" work in the Avdiivka sector

A video collection of successful hits by Ukrainian artillery in the Avdiivka sector was published by the press service of the Third Assault Brigade in its telegram channel, UNN reports .

We detect and cover enemy manpower from the sky in urban areas and beyond. See how the occupiers are burning in a selection of successful artillery hits on enemy infantry locations. - reads the post below the video.

Details

The video captures the best moments of hits by artillerymen of the Third Assault Brigade from the 1st SADN "Team Pohreply", who are currently serving in the Avdiivka sector.

Optional

The day before, soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade showed a video of the destruction of armored vehicles used by the Russian army leadership to transport infantry.