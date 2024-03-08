The third assault showed how the "gods of war" work in the Avdiivka sector

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 23639 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 82979 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 56649 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 242969 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212173 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183928 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 226149 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250477 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156386 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371914 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 28552 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 82826 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 242779 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 194243 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212047 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15748 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24287 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24561 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52770 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 60275 views
The third assault showed how the "gods of war" work in the Avdiivka sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28219 views

The Third Assault Brigade published a video showing successful artillery attacks by Ukrainian troops on Russian infantry positions in the Avdiivka sector, demonstrating how the Ukrainian "war gods" operate in this area.

The third assault showed how the "gods of war" work in the Avdiivka sector

A video collection of successful hits by Ukrainian artillery in the Avdiivka sector was published by the press service of the Third Assault Brigade in its telegram channel, UNN reports .

We detect and cover enemy manpower from the sky in urban areas and beyond. See how the occupiers are burning in a selection of successful artillery hits on enemy infantry locations.

- reads the post below the video.

Details

The video captures the best moments of hits by artillerymen of the Third Assault Brigade from the 1st SADN "Team Pohreply", who are currently serving in the Avdiivka sector.

The day before, soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade showed a video of the destruction of armored vehicles used by the Russian army leadership to transport infantry.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

