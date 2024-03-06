$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia launched 4 missile strikes, 106 air attacks, 154 salvo attacks over the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34591 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 86 combat engagements, 4 missile attacks, 106 air strikes and 154 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems by russian troops over the past day.

russia launched 4 missile strikes, 106 air attacks, 154 salvo attacks over the day

There were 86 combat engagements over the day. russia launched 4 missile and 106 air strikes. There were 154 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the course of the day, 86 combat engagements took place, as a result of which the Russians launched 4 missile and 106 air strikes, and fired 154 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and localities.

Air strikes were also reported on Kyslivka, Mytrofanivka (Kharkiv region), Novoyehorivka (Luhansk region), Terny, Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Kurdyumivka, Druzhba, Semenivka, Vuhledar (Donetsk region), Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region). More than 140 settlements in other regions came under artillery fire, including Chernihiv, Sumy, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Regarding the situation on the routes:

Volyn and Polissya directions: no significant changes.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions: the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas.

Kupyansk direction: russians did not conduct any assault operations.

Liman direction: Ukrainian defense forces repelled 6 enemy attacks near Verkhnekamianske and Terny in Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Ivanivske and Bila Hora in Donetsk region.

Avdiivka sector: Ukrainian troops repelled 23 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Semenivka and Orlivka in Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka direction: the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 39 times.

Orikhivsk direction: Defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Gulyaypole, Malynivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson sector: the occupants made 3 unsuccessful assaults on positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.

The forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have destroyed an enemy ship of the project 22160 "sergiy kotov".

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces attacked 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

The missile forces struck 2 control points, 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 1 ammunition depot, Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system and Zoopark-1 radar system for reconnaissance and fire control.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

