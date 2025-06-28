$41.590.08
Canada introduces quotas and 50% tariff on steel imports from countries without free trade agreements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

The Government of Canada has introduced tariff quotas for steel product imports from countries without free trade agreements, effective June 27, 2025. Exceeding the defined limits will be subject to an additional 50% tariff.

Canada introduces quotas and 50% tariff on steel imports from countries without free trade agreements

The Canadian government has announced the introduction of tariff quotas on imports of steel products from countries with which no free trade agreements have been concluded. The new rules came into force on June 27, 2025. This is stated on the website of the Government of Canada, writes UNN.

Details

The purpose of these measures is to stabilize the domestic market and prevent the redirection of cheap steel from third countries to Canada. At the same time, the authorities promise to minimize the negative impact on Canadian importers and manufacturers who use steel in further production.

Quotas will apply to five categories of steel products: flat rolled products, long products, pipes and tubular products, semi-finished products, and stainless steel. If imports exceed the defined limit from countries that do not have a free trade agreement, a 50% additional duty will be applied to the products.

Global Affairs Canada will issue permits for duty-free imports within the quotas. In case of import without a corresponding license, the Canada Border Services Agency will charge a 50% duty.

Quota volumes are calculated at the level of imports for 2024 and will be distributed quarterly. Limits are also set for each country to avoid the dominance of a single exporter.

After 30 days, the government will review the new measures, and will continue to do so regularly thereafter. Control will be carried out by a joint working group of the government and the steel industry.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he could introduce increased tariffs on European exports before or after July 9, the previously set target date. He noted that the date is not fixed and may be changed depending on reaching an agreement.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Canada
Tesla
