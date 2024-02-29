$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43798 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 172813 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101473 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 349246 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284239 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207586 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241266 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253967 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160099 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372689 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The situation is particularly tense in the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia sectors: Syrskyi visited the combat zone and made a number of decisions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26460 views

The situation remains complicated in many parts of the frontline, with particularly intense fighting in the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia sectors, where Russian troops are trying to capture such localities as Tonenke and Orlivka.

The situation is particularly tense in the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia sectors: Syrskyi visited the combat zone and made a number of decisions

The situation at the frontline is particularly tense at the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy is trying to capture Tonenke, Orlivka, Semenivka, Berdychi, Krasnohorivka, fierce fighting continues in the areas of Verbove and Robotyno, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, who also told about his visit to the military in the Avdiivka direction and the allocation of additional ammunition and material resources, as well as reserves, UNN reports.

The situation in the area of operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces remains difficult. The enemy continues active offensive actions in many areas of the front line. The situation is particularly tense in the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhya sectors, where Russian assault units are trying to break through the defense of our troops and capture the settlements of Tonenke, Orlivka, Semenivka, Berdychi, Krasnohorivka. Fierce fighting continues in the areas of Verbove and Robotyne, over which the enemy is trying to regain control

- Syrsky wrote on Facebook.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief said that he "started his work in the combat zone with the Donetsk TOT, in the units holding the defense in the Avdiivka sector".

In the course of my work, some commanders revealed certain miscalculations in their command of the situation and assessment of the enemy, which directly affected the sustainability of defense in certain areas. I took all measures to remedy the situation on the ground, with the allocation of additional resources of ammunition and material resources, as well as the necessary reserves

- Syrsky noted.

He also noted "the courage, resilience and heroism of the servicemen of the 3rd assault and 25th separate airborne brigades". "They knocked out the enemy, who broke through to the outskirts of Orlivka, with bold and decisive actions," emphasized Syrsky.

Russian troops' concentration in Olenivka was hit by a missile strike, 19 occupants were killed - General Staff29.02.24, 08:16 • 27322 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Orlovka
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Zaporizhzhia
