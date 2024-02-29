Russian troops' concentration in Olenivka was hit by a missile strike, 19 occupants were killed - General Staff

Ukraine's Armed Forces launched a missile strike on the concentration of Russian troops in Olenivka from multiple launch rocket systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on a concentration of Russian troops in Olenivka, Donetsk region, using Ukrainian multiple launch rocket systems. According to preliminary data, enemy losses as a result of the strike: 19 dead Russian invaders, including the deputy commander of a Russian military unit and 12 wounded invaders, including the commander of this unit - the General Staff reported on Facebook.

