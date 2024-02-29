Russian troops' concentration in Olenivka was hit by a missile strike, 19 occupants were killed - General Staff

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40734 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 158652 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94456 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 332274 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272731 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203735 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238751 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253348 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159448 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372536 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 85167 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 158657 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 332282 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 231897 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272733 views
Russian troops' concentration in Olenivka was hit by a missile strike, 19 occupants were killed - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27322 views

The Ukrainian military reported a multiple rocket launcher strike on the concentration of Russian troops in Olenivka, Donetsk region, killing 19 Russian occupiers, including a deputy commander, and wounding 12, including a unit commander.

Russian troops' concentration in Olenivka was hit by a missile strike, 19 occupants were killed - General Staff

Ukraine's Armed Forces launched a missile strike on the concentration of Russian troops in Olenivka from multiple launch rocket systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on a concentration of Russian troops in Olenivka, Donetsk region, using Ukrainian multiple launch rocket systems. According to preliminary data, enemy losses as a result of the strike: 19 dead Russian invaders, including the deputy commander of a Russian military unit and 12 wounded invaders, including the commander of this unit

- the General Staff reported on Facebook.

Ukrainian Air Force commander: minus another Russian Su-34 in the eastern direction29.02.24, 08:09 • 27772 views

Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87