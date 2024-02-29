Ukrainian Air Force commander: minus another Russian Su-34 in the eastern direction

Ukrainian Defense Forces on the eastern direction today "canceled out" another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber, said Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today is February 29, a date that falls once every four years, but it is already a familiar day for Russians with the loss of another aircraft. Minus Su-34 on the Eastern direction! Thank you for your work! - Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

Air Force Commander: minus another Russian Su-34 in the eastern direction