Ukrainian Air Force commander: minus another Russian Su-34 in the eastern direction
Kyiv • UNN
The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force announces that another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was shot down on February 29, a day that happens only once every four years.
Ukrainian Defense Forces on the eastern direction today "canceled out" another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber, said Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Today is February 29, a date that falls once every four years, but it is already a familiar day for Russians with the loss of another aircraft. Minus Su-34 on the Eastern direction! Thank you for your work!
