Air Force Commander: minus another Russian Su-34 in the eastern direction

On the eastern direction, Ukrainian defenders "canceled out" another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber, said Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Minus one more Su-34 on the Eastern direction! - Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

At the same time, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force pointed out that "yesterday Russian pilots managed to evade our missiles, but it will not always be like that." "Therefore, I advise the occupiers to see their families before each flight, just in case. Because who knows whether they will be lucky or not this time," he said.

"Thank you all for your combat work! We are working for victory!" - Oleshchuk emphasized.

