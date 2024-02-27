Air Force Commander: minus another Russian Su-34 in the eastern direction

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 28330 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 102927 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 66700 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 266371 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 228073 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189489 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229672 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251272 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157261 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372072 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 83422 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 105279 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 70916 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 37319 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 38650 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 102927 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 266371 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 210172 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 228073 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18902 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27163 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27195 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 64706 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 71913 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Air Force Commander: minus another Russian Su-34 in the eastern direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27249 views

Ukrainian defenders "canceled out" another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in eastern Ukraine, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

Air Force Commander: minus another Russian Su-34 in the eastern direction

On the eastern direction, Ukrainian defenders "canceled out" another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber, said Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Minus one more Su-34 on the Eastern direction!

- Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

At the same time, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force pointed out that "yesterday Russian pilots managed to evade our missiles, but it will not always be like that." "Therefore, I advise the occupiers to see their families before each flight, just in case. Because who knows whether they will be lucky or not this time," he said.

"Thank you all for your combat work! We are working for victory!" - Oleshchuk emphasized.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 out of 13 shaheds and two aircraft missiles27.02.24, 07:41 • 35504 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Su-34
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykola Oleshchuk
Telegram
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02