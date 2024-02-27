$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 out of 13 shaheds and two aircraft missiles

Kyiv

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 Iranian Shaheed strike drones and two Russian air-launched missiles during nighttime attacks in several regions.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 out of 13 shaheds and two aircraft missiles

On the night of February 27, Ukraine's air defense destroyed 11 enemy attack drones and two guided missiles in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Khmelnytsky, and Kirovohrad regions. This was reported by the Air Force, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russians attacked at night:

  • Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region, 
  • four X-59 guided missiles, 
  • one anti-radar system - X-31P from the TOT of Kherson and Donetsk regions,
  • 13 attack drones of the "Shahed" type - launch areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk region - Russia.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat operations, air defense destroyed two X-59 guided missiles and 11 "Shahed" in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Khmelnytsky and Kirovohrad regions.

the statement reads
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

