Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 out of 13 shaheds and two aircraft missiles

On the night of February 27, Ukraine's air defense destroyed 11 enemy attack drones and two guided missiles in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Khmelnytsky, and Kirovohrad regions. This was reported by the Air Force, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russians attacked at night:

Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region,

four X-59 guided missiles,

one anti-radar system - X-31P from the TOT of Kherson and Donetsk regions,

13 attack drones of the "Shahed" type - launch areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk region - Russia.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.