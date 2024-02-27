Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 out of 13 shaheds and two aircraft missiles
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 Iranian Shaheed strike drones and two Russian air-launched missiles during nighttime attacks in several regions.
On the night of February 27, Ukraine's air defense destroyed 11 enemy attack drones and two guided missiles in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Khmelnytsky, and Kirovohrad regions. This was reported by the Air Force, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the Russians attacked at night:
- Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region,
- four X-59 guided missiles,
- one anti-radar system - X-31P from the TOT of Kherson and Donetsk regions,
- 13 attack drones of the "Shahed" type - launch areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk region - Russia.
Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.
As a result of combat operations, air defense destroyed two X-59 guided missiles and 11 "Shahed" in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Khmelnytsky and Kirovohrad regions.