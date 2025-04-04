Rockwell-MBB X-31

A resident of Selydove was injured in a nighttime Russian strike in Donetsk region, 4 apartment buildings and an educational
institution were damaged.
Last night, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions with drones, causing destruction and injuries.
A Russian missile strike hits a field outside a settlement in Odesa region, causing no casualties.
In the morning, the enemy attacked Odesa region from tactical aircraft from the Black Sea, the missile lost its combat capability
on approach.
Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 Iranian Shaheed strike drones and two Russian air-launched missiles during nighttime attacks in
several regions.