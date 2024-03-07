Russian Federation attacked Odesa region from the air in the morning, missile lost its combat effectiveness on approach - Southern Defense Forces

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa region from the Black Sea today, the missile lost its combat effectiveness before reaching the coast, the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"This morning, the enemy attacked Odesa region from tactical aircraft from the Black Sea, sending an X-31P missile. The missile lost its combat capability on approach to the coast," the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces reported on Telegram.

As noted, no damage or casualties were reported.

"The enemy continues the tactics of targeted missile attacks, testing and reconnaissance of air defense systems," the Southern Defense Forces said.

