Russian Federation attacked Odesa region from the air in the morning, missile lost its combat effectiveness on approach - Southern Defense Forces

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19956 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 67329 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48637 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 224528 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199551 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179521 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223372 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249790 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155608 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371758 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180351 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 67150 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 86749 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50545 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42851 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 20987 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 67278 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 224462 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 181184 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199511 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13242 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21992 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22445 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 43460 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 51127 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russian Federation attacked Odesa region from the air in the morning, missile lost its combat effectiveness on approach - Southern Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22645 views

In the morning, the enemy attacked Odesa region from tactical aircraft from the Black Sea, the missile lost its combat capability on approach.

Russian Federation attacked Odesa region from the air in the morning, missile lost its combat effectiveness on approach - Southern Defense Forces

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa region from the Black Sea today, the missile lost its combat effectiveness before reaching the coast, the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"This morning, the enemy attacked Odesa region from tactical aircraft from the Black Sea, sending an X-31P missile. The missile lost its combat capability on approach to the coast," the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces reported on Telegram.

As noted, no damage or casualties were reported.

"The enemy continues the tactics of targeted missile attacks, testing and reconnaissance of air defense systems," the Southern Defense Forces said.

Air Force warns of an enemy missile fired in the direction of Zatoka in Odesa region07.03.24, 08:27 • 27278 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rockwell-MBB X-31
Black Sea
Odesa
