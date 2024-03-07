Air Force warns of an enemy missile fired in the direction of Zatoka in Odesa region

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of an enemy missile in the direction of Zatoka, Odesa region, UNN reports.

Details

An air alert has been declared in Odesa region.

"A missile in the direction of Zatoka (Odesa region)," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram post.

"Odesa region is a missile danger! Do not ignore the alarm. A missile from the Black Sea," the Ukrainian Air Force added.

