Pletenchuk: 5 people killed in morning missile attack on Odesa

Five people were killed as a result of the morning Russian attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, according to Suspilneand UNN.

Details

The Russian army targeted the port infrastructure of Odesa this afternoon. The attack left five dead and wounded. - the post reads.

Addendum

At the time of the missile strike on Odesa on March 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were in the city on an official visit.

At the time of the attack, the head of state was with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They were in the port. According to the Greek prime minister, the explosions were close to them.

Recall

European Council President Charles Michel believes that the shelling of Odesa during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis demonstrates Russia's cowardly tactics.