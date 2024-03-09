Russian missile attack in Odesa region: X-31 hit a field outside buildings

On the morning of March 9, the occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa region. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

According to the official information of the press service of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, the Russian occupiers drove into a field outside the settlement, UNN reports.

In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa region. An X-31 missile was fired from a tactical aircraft approaching from the Black Sea, which hit a field outside the settlement. - the statement reads.

According to the agency, there were no casualties.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the launch of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aircraft in Donetsk region and warned of the danger from enemy aircraft activity along the border in Sumy region.