In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Russian missile attack in Odesa region: X-31 hit a field outside buildings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33943 views

A Russian missile strike hits a field outside a settlement in Odesa region, causing no casualties.

Russian missile attack in Odesa region: X-31 hit a field outside buildings

On the morning of March 9, the occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa region. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

According to the official information of the press service of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, the Russian occupiers drove into a field outside the settlement, UNN reports.

In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa region. An X-31 missile was fired from a tactical aircraft approaching from the Black Sea, which hit a field outside the settlement. 

- the statement reads.

According to the agency, there were no casualties.

Recall

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the launch of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aircraft in Donetsk region and warned of the danger from enemy aircraft activity along the border in Sumy region.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rockwell-MBB X-31
Black Sea
Ukraine
Donetsk
Odesa
Sums
