Third assault brigade drives occupants out of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region

Soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade said that the village of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 3rd Brigade.

Details

The third assault force knocked the occupiers out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region! As of now, Krasnohorivka is under the control of Ukrainian troops! - the post reads.

The military said that the day before, Russian army forces had attacked the southeastern part of Krasnohorivka in a massive attack and entered the city.

In order to prevent the enemy from gaining a foothold, the units of the Third Separate Assault Brigade conducted a combat operation to clear the city of enemy forces.

In a short period of time, the enemy managed to prepare for a long defense, and despite resistance and heavy fighting, the brigade's assault groups inflicted inevitable losses on the enemy - about 100 occupants of the "200th" and "300th" - the military summarized.

It is noted that the Russians refused to surrender and were liquidated in the houses they occupied.

Addendum

According to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Novopavlivka sector , defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region.

It is noted that here the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 25 times.

Recall

Over the past week , Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Airmobile Brigade destroyed 30 tanks and 104 units of Russian armored vehicles near Novomykhailivka in the Tavriya sector.