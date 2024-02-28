In the Tavria sector 561 occupants were eliminated over the last day, 11 Russians were captured - Tarnavskyi

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35057 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 132496 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 81318 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 300299 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 251344 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 197033 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234428 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252285 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158394 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372294 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 95971 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 119744 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86985 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79973 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60463 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 63009 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 132467 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 300259 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 221485 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 251325 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23581 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31385 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31110 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 81784 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 88747 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In the Tavria sector 561 occupants were eliminated over the last day, 11 Russians were captured - Tarnavskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22550 views

According to Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Ukrainian troops in the Tavriya sector killed over 560 Russian occupants and captured 11 people, as well as destroyed 38 pieces of equipment and 358 unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Tavria sector 561 occupants were eliminated over the last day, 11 Russians were captured - Tarnavskyi

Over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed more than 560 occupants, 38 pieces of equipment and 358 UAVs in the Tavria operational area. This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

In the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Area, the enemy carried out 31 air strikes, fired 66 combat engagements and made 1,093 artillery attacks over the last day. Our defenders are steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in the designated areas. Total Russian losses in manpower amounted to 561 people, and 11 more occupants were taken prisoner,

- the statement said.

Details

The enemy's total losses in weapons and military equipment over the past day amounted to 38 units, excluding UAVs. In particular, 7 tanks, 9 armored personnel carriers, 2 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 19 vehicles. Ukraine's Defense Forces also destroyed another important enemy object. 358 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down.

Recall

Over the past week, Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Airmobile Brigade destroyed 30 tanks and 104 armored vehicles of Russian troops near Novomykhailivka in the Tavriya sector.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02