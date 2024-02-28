In the Tavria sector 561 occupants were eliminated over the last day, 11 Russians were captured - Tarnavskyi

Over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed more than 560 occupants, 38 pieces of equipment and 358 UAVs in the Tavria operational area. This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

In the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Area, the enemy carried out 31 air strikes, fired 66 combat engagements and made 1,093 artillery attacks over the last day. Our defenders are steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in the designated areas. Total Russian losses in manpower amounted to 561 people, and 11 more occupants were taken prisoner, - the statement said.

Details

The enemy's total losses in weapons and military equipment over the past day amounted to 38 units, excluding UAVs. In particular, 7 tanks, 9 armored personnel carriers, 2 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 19 vehicles. Ukraine's Defense Forces also destroyed another important enemy object. 358 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down.

Recall

Over the past week, Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Airmobile Brigade destroyed 30 tanks and 104 armored vehicles of Russian troops near Novomykhailivka in the Tavriya sector.