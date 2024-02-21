Russian army tries to move personnel on high-speed ATVs in Orikhivske direction - Tarnavsky

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops are attempting to move personnel on high-speed ATVs. There, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to attack the positions of the Ukrainian military. This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in the operational area of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, the enemy carried out 54 air strikes, 1151 artillery attacks (including 2 drops of chemical munitions from UAVs), 103 kamikaze drone strikes and 47 assault actions over the past day.

Russian attacks were unsuccessful, in particular, in the Orikhiv sector. Here, the enemy is trying to move personnel not only in small infantry groups but also on high-speed ATVs. The enemy is hit by fire, the enemy is destroyed - wrote Tarnavsky.

According to him, the total losses of the Russians for the day of February 20 amounted to 521 people in manpower, 60 units in weapons and military equipment, not including UAVs. These include 6 tanks, 34 armored combat vehicles, 6 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 12 vehicles, and 1 unit of special equipment. In particular, a Russian ATV was destroyed.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed two enemy ammunition depots and one more important enemy object. We have neutralized or destroyed 233 UAVs of various types," said Tarnavskyi.

