Occupants try to advance in small assault groups in the Avdiivka sector - Likhova

The occupiers are trying to attack with small assault groups in the Avdiivka sector. This was reported by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"We can see some attempts on their part, but this is a different tactic than the one used in Avdiivka. This is the tactic of small assault groups using a small number of armored vehicles. However, these are different conditions, this is a field, and here our defenders have a little more advantage in the open. Over the past day, nine attacks were repelled near Lastochkino, Severne, Pervomayske and Nevelske. So far, it can be perceived as "reconnaissance by combat" rather than as a development of the offensive that the enemy was conducting within the settlement," said Lykhoviy.

Addendum

On February 18, Lykhoviy reported that the Russians were actively trying to develop an offensive near the village of Lastochkino, near Avdiivka. However, significant defense forces have established themselves there and are doing everything they can to prevent the enemy's offensive from developing. He also stated that the enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions in other directions, except for Avdiivka, where the number of attacks has decreased.