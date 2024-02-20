ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Occupants try to advance in small assault groups in the Avdiivka sector - Likhova

Occupants try to advance in small assault groups in the Avdiivka sector - Likhova

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22424 views

In the Avdiivka sector, Russian-terrorist forces are attempting small group assaults, but Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks and held their positions.

The occupiers are trying to attack with small assault groups in the Avdiivka sector.  This was reported by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.    

"We can see some attempts on their part, but this is a different tactic than the one used in Avdiivka. This is the tactic of small assault groups using a small number of armored vehicles. However, these are different conditions, this is a field, and here our defenders have a little more advantage in the open. Over the past day, nine attacks were repelled near Lastochkino, Severne, Pervomayske and Nevelske. So far, it can be perceived as "reconnaissance by combat" rather than as a development of the offensive that the enemy was conducting within the settlement," said Lykhoviy.

Russia is conducting a sweep in Avdiivka and is likely to move units to other areas - Likhoviy19.02.24, 14:25 • 25962 views

Addendum

On February 18, Lykhoviy reported that the Russians were actively trying to develop an offensive near the village of Lastochkino, near Avdiivka. However, significant defense forces have established themselves there and are doing everything they can to prevent the enemy's offensive from developing.  He also stated that the enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions in other directions, except for Avdiivka, where the number of attacks has decreased. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

