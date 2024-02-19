Russia is conducting a sweep in Avdiivka and is likely to move units to other areas - Likhoviy

Russian occupants are cleaning up in Avdiivka. The enemy is likely to move some units to other areas, but so far it has taken a fairly short time for this to happen. This was reported by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent .

Asked about the current situation with logistics routes on the outskirts of Avdiivka, Lykhoviy said: "There are no problems with the logistics routes now, because our troops have withdrawn to the reserve lines. They have set up a new line of defense, properly fortified at several levels, and we have a strong rear."

Lykhovoy noted that the Russians are regrouping.

They have achieved some of their tactical goals in the Avdiivka sector. They are clearing Avdiivka, because it is a city, a significant territorial unit. They are likely to move some units to other areas, but it's been a rather short time for this to happen - Lykhovoy said.

When asked to clarify what mopping up meant, it's work with our sabotage groups, it's work on demining, Lykhovoy replied: "This is what is happening in the city from which all the forces have left, including what you (the TV presenter - ed.) said."

On February 18, Lykhoviy reported that the Russians were actively trying to develop an offensive near the village of Lastochkino, near Avdiivka. However, significant defense forces have been entrenched there and are doing everything they can to prevent the enemy's offensive from developing. He also stated that the enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions in other directions, except for Avdiivka, where the number of attacks has decreased.