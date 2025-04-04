Swallow's nest

Ukrainian troops stabilized the defense line in the Avdiivka sector near Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychiv. Russian troops made an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Robotyne.
Ukrainian troops withdrew from the village of Lastochkine to organize defenses along other settlements.
According to DeepState, enemy troops have captured Lastochkine and are trying to advance on Severne and Orlivka.
Over the day, 84 combat engagements took place: russia launched 10 missile strikes, 93 air strikes and 141 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen of the 3rd separate assault brigade repelled numerous attacks by Russian-terrorist forces near Avdiivka, killing 35 enemies and capturing 9 more.
Russian troops are regrouping after heavy losses in Avdiivka, bringing in new units and, with air support, attempting to continue their offensive further west toward Lastochkino and neighboring settlements, while Ukrainian forces are strengthening their defenses.
The enemy is regrouping and pulling up reserves in Donetsk region after losses in Avdiivka, and is again actively using aviation.
President Zelensky honored the defenders of Lastochkino, Novomykhailivka, Synkivka and Robotyne who withstood the most powerful Russian attacks at their positions near these settlements.
In the Avdiivka sector, Russian-terrorist forces are attempting small group assaults, but Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks and held their positions.
The russians have almost stopped air strikes in the Tauride area, but are actively conducting artillery attacks and ground assaults with the use of chemical weapons.
Ukrainian troops repelled most of the Russian attacks along the entire front line in Bakhmut, Maryinka, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia on Monday, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian occupiers are clearing Avdiivka, probably redeploying some units to other areas.
The situation in the area of responsibility of the Tavria unit is under control, and the number of cases of kamikaze drones used by Russians remains high.
The situation on the frontline remains stable in some areas, but includes fighting and hostile attacks in various sectors: russian proxies fired near Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Robotyne, while Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in Bilohorivka.
russia launched numerous missile and air strikes across Ukraine, while Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks in several regions.
Ukrainian defenders have repelled more than 30 Russian attacks around Avdiivka, while fierce fighting continues in the city and surrounding areas.
russian troops are slowly advancing in Avdiivka, which could create conditions that would force Ukrainian forces to retreat from their positions in the city.