Swallow's nest

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15220 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27617 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64312 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213098 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122236 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391460 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310333 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213660 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244175 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255070 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Ukrainian Armed Forces stabilize defense line near Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychiv - Tarnavsky

Ukrainian troops stabilized the defense line in the Avdiivka sector near Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychiv. Russian troops made an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Robotyne.

War • February 27, 01:54 PM • 24145 views

Defense forces withdraw from Lastochkine village - spokesman for Tavria sector

Ukrainian troops withdrew from the village of Lastochkine to organize defenses along other settlements.

War • February 26, 10:10 AM • 22239 views

russian troops seize the town of Lastochkino in eastern Ukraine

According to DeepState, enemy troops have captured Lastochkine and are trying to advance on Severne and Orlivka.

War • February 24, 07:45 PM • 84041 views

Over the past day, russia launched 10 missile strikes, 93 air attacks, and 141 salvo attacks

Over the day, 84 combat engagements took place: russia launched 10 missile strikes, 93 air strikes and 141 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • February 24, 05:54 AM • 38632 views

Russians carried out several landings in the Avdiivka sector close to the trenches of the Defense Forces

Ukrainian servicemen of the 3rd separate assault brigade repelled numerous attacks by Russian-terrorist forces near Avdiivka, killing 35 enemies and capturing 9 more.

War • February 22, 06:19 PM • 112291 views

Russia is deploying new resources and, with the support of air power, is trying to continue its assaults in the direction of Lastochkino-Likhova

Russian troops are regrouping after heavy losses in Avdiivka, bringing in new units and, with air support, attempting to continue their offensive further west toward Lastochkino and neighboring settlements, while Ukrainian forces are strengthening their defenses.

War • February 22, 05:50 PM • 32501 views

Tarnavskyi: Enemy is pulling up reserves in Donetsk region and actively using aviation again

The enemy is regrouping and pulling up reserves in Donetsk region after losses in Avdiivka, and is again actively using aviation.

War • February 22, 10:59 AM • 22686 views

Zelensky thanked the defenders of Lastochkino, Novomykhailivka, Synkivka and Robotyne

President Zelensky honored the defenders of Lastochkino, Novomykhailivka, Synkivka and Robotyne who withstood the most powerful Russian attacks at their positions near these settlements.

War • February 21, 07:07 PM • 31129 views

Occupants try to advance in small assault groups in the Avdiivka sector - Likhova

In the Avdiivka sector, Russian-terrorist forces are attempting small group assaults, but Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks and held their positions.

War • February 20, 03:15 PM • 22458 views

russians used chemical weapons four times in Tavria sector - Tarnavskyi

The russians have almost stopped air strikes in the Tauride area, but are actively conducting artillery attacks and ground assaults with the use of chemical weapons.

War • February 20, 11:43 AM • 26481 views

General Staff: Defense Forces repel more than 70 Russian attacks, destroy two enemy aircraft and four combat vehicles

Ukrainian troops repelled most of the Russian attacks along the entire front line in Bakhmut, Maryinka, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia on Monday, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • February 19, 05:43 PM • 28164 views

Russia is conducting a sweep in Avdiivka and is likely to move units to other areas - Likhoviy

The Russian occupiers are clearing Avdiivka, probably redeploying some units to other areas.

War • February 19, 12:25 PM • 26006 views

Enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions in other areas except Avdiivka direction, where the number of attacks has decreased - spokesman

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Tavria unit is under control, and the number of cases of kamikaze drones used by Russians remains high.

War • February 19, 11:52 AM • 20220 views

Fighting and shelling continue in several areas of the frontline, Armed Forces hold the line

The situation on the frontline remains stable in some areas, but includes fighting and hostile attacks in various sectors: russian proxies fired near Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Robotyne, while Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in Bilohorivka.

War • February 18, 11:09 PM • 30207 views

Over the past day, russia launched 8 missile strikes, 55 air attacks, and 137 salvo attacks

russia launched numerous missile and air strikes across Ukraine, while Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks in several regions.

War • February 17, 05:36 AM • 32595 views

The situation in Avdiivka: Tarnavsky reports on fire at Koksokhim, evacuation of wounded and prisoners

Ukrainian defenders have repelled more than 30 Russian attacks around Avdiivka, while fierce fighting continues in the city and surrounding areas.

War • February 16, 08:48 PM • 33905 views

ISW analyzes the situation in Avdiivka: russian troops are advancing, but they are unable to encircle

russian troops are slowly advancing in Avdiivka, which could create conditions that would force Ukrainian forces to retreat from their positions in the city.

War • February 16, 09:20 AM • 27235 views