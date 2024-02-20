russians used chemical weapons four times in Tavria sector - Tarnavskyi

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100594 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111010 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153651 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157363 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253623 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174835 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165970 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148421 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227643 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113096 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 26785 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 40402 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 27575 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 33870 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 31268 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253623 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227643 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213489 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239137 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225789 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100594 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70671 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77239 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113530 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114397 views
russians used chemical weapons four times in Tavria sector - Tarnavskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26473 views

The russians have almost stopped air strikes in the Tauride area, but are actively conducting artillery attacks and ground assaults with the use of chemical weapons.

On the Tauride direction, the russians have almost abandoned the use of combat aircraft, but are actively conducting assault operations and artillery strikes. This was stated by Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that over the past day in the operational zone of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, the russians carried out only 2 air strikes, but conducted 42 combat engagements and fired 1040 artillery rounds.

In particular, in both the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk sectors, russians resumed the use of toxic substances: a total of 4 grenades with a chemical agent of tear and suffocation effect were recorded

- Tarnavsky summarized. 

In addition, in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy is again attempting to attack with small assault groups. Our defenders repelled nine attacks near Lastochkine, Severne, Pervomayske and Nevelske.

The Defense Forces are also holding back the russians in the Mariinka sector near Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, where 21 attacks were repelled.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians have used chemical weapons in Ukraine 465 times27.12.23, 11:50 • 25510 views

The brigadier general said that in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to attack once in the area of Staromayorske.

At the same time, there were no significant changes in the Zaporizhzhia sector: the Defense Forces repelled 11 militants' attacks near Malynivka and Robotyne.

Addendum

Tarnavskyi emphasized that the situation remains under control, Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and are actively destroying the enemy

Thus, the total losses of the russians over the past day amounted to: 644 people in manpower, 47 units in weapons and military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, these include 2 tanks, 29 armored personnel carriers, 8 artillery systems, and 8 vehicles. 272 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed

- said the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 2 ammunition depots, 1 fuel and lubricants depot and 1 other important enemy facility.

Recall

Operational Command "West" in its report on the past night said that Ukrainian soldiers repelled all attacks of the russian occupation forces in the Zaporizhzhya direction.

Russian armed forces in Zaporizhzhya sector after unsuccessful attempt to attack with armored vehicles switched to usual tactics - spokesman19.02.24, 14:49 • 21886 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
oleksandr-tarnavskyiOleksandr Tarnavskyi
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lastivchyne-hnizdoSwallow's nest
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising