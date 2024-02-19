Russian armed forces in Zaporizhzhya sector after unsuccessful attempt to attack with armored vehicles switched to usual tactics - spokesman

Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhya sector, after unsuccessful attempts to attack with a significant number of armored vehicles, have switched to their usual tactics - small assault groups with the addition of armored vehicles. This was reported by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

When asked whether there are hints of intensifying certain actions, increasing pressure in other areas, Lykhoviy replied: "Yes. Over the last day in the Mariinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 18 times over the last day.

According to him, in the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to attack the positions of our troops near Robotyno village 10 times.

The situation in this area is dynamic, the enemy is inflicting heavy fire damage. After the day before yesterday's attempt to attack with a significant number of armored vehicles, which was repelled, and when many enemy tanks, armored vehicles and manpower were reduced, the enemy in this area also switched to its usual tactics - small assault groups with the addition of armored vehicles - Lykhoviy said.

Addendum

On February 17, the Russian army attempted to advance in the Zaporizhzhia sector, but the Ukrainian army defeated them.

On the night of February 19, the Russian army tried to repeat the offensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector, but the Defense Forces thwarted the enemy's plans.