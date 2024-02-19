ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100143 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110750 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153418 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157149 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253237 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174766 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165909 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227420 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113090 views

Russian armed forces in Zaporizhzhya sector after unsuccessful attempt to attack with armored vehicles switched to usual tactics - spokesman

Russian armed forces in Zaporizhzhya sector after unsuccessful attempt to attack with armored vehicles switched to usual tactics - spokesman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21886 views

After unsuccessful attempts to attack with armored vehicles, Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia sector switched to small assault groups supported by armored vehicles.

Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhya sector, after unsuccessful attempts to attack with a significant number of armored vehicles, have switched to their usual tactics - small assault groups with the addition of armored vehicles. This was reported by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

When asked whether there are hints of intensifying certain actions, increasing pressure in other areas, Lykhoviy replied: "Yes. Over the last day in the Mariinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 18 times over the last day.

According to him, in the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to attack the positions of our troops near Robotyno village 10 times.

The situation in this area is dynamic, the enemy is inflicting heavy fire damage. After the day before yesterday's attempt to attack with a significant number of armored vehicles, which was repelled, and when many enemy tanks, armored vehicles and manpower were reduced, the enemy in this area also switched to its usual tactics - small assault groups with the addition of armored vehicles

- Lykhoviy said.

Addendum

On February 17, the Russian army attempted to advance in the Zaporizhzhia sector, but the Ukrainian army defeated them.

On the night of February 19, the Russian army tried to repeat the offensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector, but the Defense Forces thwarted the enemy's plans.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

