russian troops seize the town of Lastochkino in eastern Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
According to DeepState, enemy troops have captured Lastochkine and are trying to advance on Severne and Orlivka.
Details
The enemy occupied Lastochkine. Katsaps continue to put pressure on Sieverne and Orlivka
