russian troops seize the town of Lastochkino in eastern Ukraine

russia has occupied the town of Lastochkino, located in the Eastern region. russian troops are trying to advance to Severne and Orlivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Over the past day, russia launched 10 missile strikes, 93 air attacks, and 141 salvo attacks