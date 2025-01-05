Submarine cable off the coast of Taiwan may have been “damaged by a Chinese ship”

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54970 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148966 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128284 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135842 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134537 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172004 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110823 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164737 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104492 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113968 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131502 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130363 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 42017 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100495 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102731 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148966 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172004 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164737 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192449 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181645 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130373 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131509 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143154 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134750 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151918 views
Actual
Submarine cable off the coast of Taiwan may have been “damaged by a Chinese ship”

Submarine cable off the coast of Taiwan may have been “damaged by a Chinese ship”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38077 views

The Cameroon-flagged cargo ship Shunxing 39, owned by a Chinese company, damaged a communication cable near the port of Keelung. Taiwan asked South Korea for help in investigating the incident.

Taiwan has asked South Korea for help in investigating the incident.

UNN reports with reference to Taipei and the Financial Times.

Details

An undersea cable off the coast of Taiwan may have been “damaged by a Chinese ship” in the latest worrying “sabotage” incident after a Chinese bulk carrier became a suspect in alleged cable cutting in the Baltic Sea. On the morning of January 3, a Chinese cargo ship damaged a communication cable near the port of Keelung on Taiwan's northern coast. This was reported on Sunday by the Financial Times with reference to the telecommunications provider Chunghwa Telecom. 

Although the cargo ship “Shunxing 39” is flying the flag of Cameroon, according to Taiwanese authorities, it is owned by Jie Yang Trading Limited. The head of the company, which is registered in Hong Kong, is Guo Wenjie, a citizen of mainland China.

Xi Jinping says 'reunification' with Taiwan inevitable01.01.25, 18:24 • 28396 views

Chunghwa Telecom said that the cable has its own backup equipment and that the incident will not affect telecommunications in Taiwan, the Taipei Times reports .

The damaged infrastructure connects Taiwan to the US West Coast and is jointly owned by an international consortium. 

Taiwan has asked South Korea for help in investigating the incident.  

AddendumAddendum

Taipei is concerned that China may covertly interrupt Taiwan's external communication channels in pursuit of its goal of annexing the island. Beijing claims sovereignty over the island of Taiwan - China occasionally threatens to seize Taiwan by force if necessary.

Recall

A Finnish court has rejected a petition to release the Eagle S tanker from the “shadow fleet”that damaged energy and communication cables. The Cook Islands-flagged vessel is suspected of serious crimes.

Estonia will strengthen protection of underwater infrastructure and plans to engage NATO allies26.12.24, 23:25 • 40203 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
natoNATO
hong-kongHong Kong
taiwanTaiwan
finlandFinland
chinaChina
estoniaEstonia

Contact us about advertising