Submarine cable off the coast of Taiwan may have been “damaged by a Chinese ship”

Taiwan has asked South Korea for help in investigating the incident.

UNN reports with reference to Taipei and the Financial Times.

Details

An undersea cable off the coast of Taiwan may have been “damaged by a Chinese ship” in the latest worrying “sabotage” incident after a Chinese bulk carrier became a suspect in alleged cable cutting in the Baltic Sea. On the morning of January 3, a Chinese cargo ship damaged a communication cable near the port of Keelung on Taiwan's northern coast. This was reported on Sunday by the Financial Times with reference to the telecommunications provider Chunghwa Telecom.

Although the cargo ship “Shunxing 39” is flying the flag of Cameroon, according to Taiwanese authorities, it is owned by Jie Yang Trading Limited. The head of the company, which is registered in Hong Kong, is Guo Wenjie, a citizen of mainland China.

Xi Jinping says 'reunification' with Taiwan inevitable

Chunghwa Telecom said that the cable has its own backup equipment and that the incident will not affect telecommunications in Taiwan, the Taipei Times reports .

The damaged infrastructure connects Taiwan to the US West Coast and is jointly owned by an international consortium.

Taiwan has asked South Korea for help in investigating the incident.

AddendumAddendum

Taipei is concerned that China may covertly interrupt Taiwan's external communication channels in pursuit of its goal of annexing the island. Beijing claims sovereignty over the island of Taiwan - China occasionally threatens to seize Taiwan by force if necessary.

Recall

A Finnish court has rejected a petition to release the Eagle S tanker from the “shadow fleet”that damaged energy and communication cables. The Cook Islands-flagged vessel is suspected of serious crimes.

Estonia will strengthen protection of underwater infrastructure and plans to engage NATO allies