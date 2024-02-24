Over the past day, russia launched 10 missile strikes, 93 air attacks, and 141 salvo attacks

There were 84 combat engagements over the day. russia launched 10 missile and 93 air strikes. There were 141 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the last day, 84 combat engagements took place, as a result of which the russians launched 10 missile and 93 air strikes, as well as fired 141 multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

At night, the russian occupiers used 12 Shahed drones to attack the territory of Ukraine. However, air defense units effectively destroyed all 12 kamikaze drones.

The air strikes hit localities in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as a number of towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia sector. More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire from Russian occupants.

The situation remains stable in the Volyn and Polissya sectors. However, in the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy continues to try to hold the border areas.

In the Kupiansk sector, russians twice tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Terny in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy attacks in the vicinity of Lastochkine, Sieverne and Pervomaiske.

In the Maryinka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding the line in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 44 times.

The occupants did not conduct offensive actions in the Novopavlivka sector.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, 8 enemy attacks were successfully repelled near Robotyno.

In the Kherson sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold their positions and repel the occupiers' attacks. It is noted that the enemy made 8 unsuccessful assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Add

Ukrainian aviation struck 6 areas of personnel concentration and 3 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Another A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft of the enemy fleet was also destroyed. In addition, the missile forces struck 4 areas of enemy personnel concentration, a command center, 3 artillery pieces, an ammunition depot and 2 Buk-M3 radars.

Over the past day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 83 air attacks, 152 salvo attacks