In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 38579 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 148519 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89407 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 319861 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 264436 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201126 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 237083 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252956 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159069 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372446 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Over the past day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 83 air attacks, 152 salvo attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36543 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 101 combat engagements took place over the day, with russia launching 3 missile strikes, 83 air strikes and 152 multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 83 air attacks, 152 salvo attacks

Over the day, 101 combat engagements took place. russia launched 3 missile and 83 air strikes. There were 152 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past day, 101 combat engagements were registered, as a result of which the enemy launched 3 missile and 83 air strikes, and fired 152 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

At night, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 23 enemy drones.

The airstrikes targeted settlements in a number of regions, including Razdolivka, Vesele, Berdychi, Semenivka, Orlivka, Lastochkine Tonenke, Kostyantynivka, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Staromayorske in Donetsk region.

More than 125 settlements came under artillery fire.

The enemy continues to carry out attacks and subversive activities in various sectors, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks in the Bakhmut sector, 10 in the Avdiivka sector and 5 in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

In the Kupyansk sector, russians made 5 offensive attempts near the town of Synkivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, the occupants attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces units 14 times near Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back enemy troops in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Pobieda in Donetsk region, where the enemy attempted to break through the defense of our troops as many as 43 times.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

Holding positions and repelling assaults in the Kherson sector remains a difficult task for the defense forces, which have suffered significant losses. The enemy continues to try to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions.

The aviation of the Defense Forces also struck six areas where personnel were concentrated, as well as three enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Missile troops struck in four areas where enemy troops were concentrated, including personnel, weapons and military equipment. 

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

