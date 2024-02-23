Over the past day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 83 air attacks, 152 salvo attacks

Over the day, 101 combat engagements took place. russia launched 3 missile and 83 air strikes. There were 152 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Over the past day, 101 combat engagements were registered, as a result of which the enemy launched 3 missile and 83 air strikes, and fired 152 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

At night, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 23 enemy drones.

The airstrikes targeted settlements in a number of regions, including Razdolivka, Vesele, Berdychi, Semenivka, Orlivka, Lastochkine Tonenke, Kostyantynivka, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Staromayorske in Donetsk region.

More than 125 settlements came under artillery fire.

The enemy continues to carry out attacks and subversive activities in various sectors, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks in the Bakhmut sector, 10 in the Avdiivka sector and 5 in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

In the Kupyansk sector, russians made 5 offensive attempts near the town of Synkivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, the occupants attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces units 14 times near Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back enemy troops in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Pobieda in Donetsk region, where the enemy attempted to break through the defense of our troops as many as 43 times.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

Holding positions and repelling assaults in the Kherson sector remains a difficult task for the defense forces, which have suffered significant losses. The enemy continues to try to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions.

The aviation of the Defense Forces also struck six areas where personnel were concentrated, as well as three enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Missile troops struck in four areas where enemy troops were concentrated, including personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Over the last day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 43 air attacks, and 102 salvo attacks