Over the last day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 43 air attacks, and 102 salvo attacks

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97810 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110400 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153090 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156857 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252848 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174696 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165858 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227211 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31634 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28267 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35147 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28516 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25425 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252848 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227211 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213135 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238814 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225498 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97810 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69619 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76112 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113404 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114275 views
Over the last day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 43 air attacks, and 102 salvo attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32469 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 80 combat engagements over the day. russia launched 3 missile strikes, 43 air strikes and 102 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.

Over the day, 80 combat engagements took place. russia launched 3 missile and 43 air strikes. There were 102 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past day, 80 combat engagements took place in Ukraine, as a result of which the enemy launched 3 missile and 43 air strikes. There were 102 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on military positions and populated areas.

At night, russian occupants attacked Ukraine using 4 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Air defense forces destroyed all enemy drones.

Air strikes hit several settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The artillery shelling affected more than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Volyn and Polissya directions: no significant changes.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions: russians maintain a military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and building up minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

Kupyansk sector: the enemy tried to attack positions near Tabaivka, Kharkiv region, twice.

Liman sector:  Ukrainian troops repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and other areas.

Bakhmut direction: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 8 militants' attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

Avdiivka sector: our defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkino and Pervomayske in Donetsk region.

Maryinka direction: Defense forces are holding back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region; they repelled 18 attacks with air support.

Novopavlivka sector: no enemy offensives were registered.

Zaporizhzhia direction: russians unsuccessfully tried to attack positions near Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia region 10 times.

Kherson direction: Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding their positions and repelling the attacks of the occupation forces. The enemy conducted 16 unsuccessful attacks over the past day.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces attacked 4 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. In the eastern direction, a Su-34 fighter-bomber and one Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV were destroyed. Missile units struck one area of concentration of personnel, three control points and two ammunition depots of the enemy.

Occupants lost more than 550 people and 4 tanks in the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center over the last day18.02.24, 13:09 • 34033 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
pervomaiskyiPervomaiskyi
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
dniproDnipro
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
donetsDonets
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
lysychanskLysychansk
orlan-10Orlan-10
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

