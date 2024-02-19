Over the last day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 43 air attacks, and 102 salvo attacks

Over the day, 80 combat engagements took place. russia launched 3 missile and 43 air strikes. There were 102 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Over the past day, 80 combat engagements took place in Ukraine, as a result of which the enemy launched 3 missile and 43 air strikes. There were 102 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on military positions and populated areas.

At night, russian occupants attacked Ukraine using 4 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Air defense forces destroyed all enemy drones.

Air strikes hit several settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The artillery shelling affected more than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Volyn and Polissya directions: no significant changes.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions: russians maintain a military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and building up minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

Kupyansk sector: the enemy tried to attack positions near Tabaivka, Kharkiv region, twice.

Liman sector: Ukrainian troops repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and other areas.

Bakhmut direction: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 8 militants' attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

Avdiivka sector: our defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkino and Pervomayske in Donetsk region.

Maryinka direction: Defense forces are holding back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region; they repelled 18 attacks with air support.

Novopavlivka sector: no enemy offensives were registered.

Zaporizhzhia direction: russians unsuccessfully tried to attack positions near Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia region 10 times.

Kherson direction: Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding their positions and repelling the attacks of the occupation forces. The enemy conducted 16 unsuccessful attacks over the past day.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces attacked 4 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. In the eastern direction, a Su-34 fighter-bomber and one Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV were destroyed. Missile units struck one area of concentration of personnel, three control points and two ammunition depots of the enemy.

Occupants lost more than 550 people and 4 tanks in the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center over the last day