Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost 553 people, including 4 tanks, 35 armored personnel carriers, and 12 artillery systems throughout the operational zone of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky, reports UNN.

In the Tavria operational area, the enemy tried to conduct offensive actions in several directions, but was unsuccessful. In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 occupants' attacks near Lastochkino - Tarnavsky wrote.

According to him, in the Maryinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the invaders tried to break through the defense of our troops 23 times.

Tarnavskyi noted that in the Zaporizhzhia sector two enemy attacks were repelled near Prechystivka and Staromayorske in Donetsk region, as well as 13 attempts of assault near Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region. Here, the enemy suffered significant losses in men and armor.

The enemy's total losses in manpower over the past day across the entire operational zone amounted to 553 people, and 66 units in weapons and military equipment, excluding UAVs. This includes 4 tanks, 35 armored personnel carriers, 12 artillery systems, 13 vehicles, and 2 units of special equipment. 238 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed. The Defense Forces also destroyed 1 enemy ammunition depot - Tarnavsky said.

Addendum

During the 4 months of active defense in the Avdiivka sector , the total losses of Russian troops amounted to 47,186 people and 364 tanks.