Man dies in hospital after Russian shelling of Antonivka in Kherson region

A man who came under Russian fire in Antonivka today has died. His injuries were too severe.

Writes UNN with reference to the information of the head of the RMA, Alexander Prokudin.

Russian military killed a resident of Kherson region. A man who came under Russian fire in Antonivka today died in hospital. Doctors fought for his life to the last, but his injuries were too severe. The deceased is currently being identified. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends. - says Prokudin in message

To recap

Two local residents were wounded in the shelling of Korabelny and Dniprovsky districts of Kherson. A shuttle bus of a private carrier also came under fire.

Kherson is actively shelled - MBA