Kherson is actively shelled - MBA

Kherson is under fire. This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

"Kherson is being actively shelled!!! Stay in shelters and do not approach windows!" said Mrochko.

The number of attacks on Kherson region increased by one and a half times - more than 218 thousand shells per year

Add

Occupants attacked a bus in the suburbs of Kherson. During the shelling of a bus in the suburbs of Kherson, 6 passengers were not injured. The vehicle needs to be repaired after the attack by the Russian military.