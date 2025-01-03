The number of attacks on Kherson region increased by one and a half times - more than 218 thousand shells per year

In 2024, the number of Russian attacks on the Kherson region increased by one and a half times, and the occupiers fired more than 218 thousand shells.

Drones have become a new threat - almost 12,000 attacks in 5 months, 54 dead and 609 wounded.

The head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

In 2024, the number of attacks on the Kherson region increased by one and a half times compared to 2023. To give you an idea, the occupiers used more than 218 thousand shells on our land over the year, which is 63% more than in 2023 - Prokudin said.

According to him, in 2024, a new threat emerged: drones.

Drone attacks, which Russians have been actively using against civilians since August 2024, have become a serious new threat. In 5 months, almost 12,000 UAV attacks have taken place, ending the lives of 54 people, and another 609, including 8 children, have been injured - He added

A 59-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a leg wound as a result of a drone attack in Kherson . Over the past day, Russians shelled 38 settlements in the region, injuring 10 people.