US releases video of Tomahawk launch at targets in Yemen on December 31

On the last day of 2024, the US Army used subsonic Tomahawk cruise missiles to strike military targets of Houthi militants in Yemen. They were launched from destroyers in the Red Sea. This was reported by the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM), UNN reports.

Details

The U.S. military published footage of the relevant combat operations on its Twitter account (X), and showed the launch of Tomahawks at Houthi targets in Yemen in late December.

US Navy guided-missile destroyers from the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier strike group operating in the Red Sea launch Tomahawk Tomahawk attack missiles (TLAM) at Iranian-backed Houthi command and control, weapons production and storage facilities in Yemen on December 31, in the area of responsibility of the US Central Command, - the post reads.



