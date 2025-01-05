ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

US releases video of Tomahawk launch at targets in Yemen on December 31

US releases video of Tomahawk launch at targets in Yemen on December 31

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46439 views

The US Central Command released a video of Tomahawk cruise missiles being launched at Houthi targets in Yemen on December 31. The strikes targeted command, production, and weapons storage facilities.

On the last day of 2024, the US Army used subsonic Tomahawk cruise missiles to strike military targets of Houthi militants in Yemen. They were launched from destroyers in the Red Sea. This was reported by the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM), UNN reports.

Details

The U.S. military published footage of the relevant combat operations on its Twitter account (X), and showed the launch of Tomahawks at Houthi targets in Yemen in late December.

US Navy guided-missile destroyers from the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier strike group operating in the Red Sea launch Tomahawk Tomahawk attack missiles (TLAM) at Iranian-backed Houthi command and control, weapons production and storage facilities in Yemen on December 31, in the area of responsibility of the US Central Command,

- the post reads.

Israel fires at Yemen airport when a UN delegation was visiting and a civilian plane landed there: photo28.12.24, 06:26 • 44429 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
tomahawk-missile-familyTomahawk (missile family)
united-states-navyUnited States Navy
united-states-central-commandUnited States Central Command
united-statesUnited States
yemenYemen

