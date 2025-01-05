Scholz calls allegations of meeting with Putin “deeply dishonest”

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148625 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128092 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135659 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134426 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171804 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110791 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164583 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104483 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113965 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131291 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130125 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 40717 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100310 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 102552 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148623 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171803 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164583 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192303 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181507 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130125 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131291 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143087 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134691 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151864 views
Scholz calls allegations of meeting with Putin "deeply dishonest"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27989 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denies a statement by a CDU deputy about a planned meeting with Putin before the Bundestag elections. The SPD demands a public apology from Roderich Kiesewetter for spreading false information.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz responded to a statement by CDU MP Roderich Kiesewetter, who claims that Scholz planned to meet with Russian President Putin before the Bundestag elections.

Writes to taggeschau, transmits to UNN.

Details

This is a false statement, it is not right, it is deeply dishonest and has no evidence

- said the Chancellor.

According to him, such actions are unacceptable and can outrage all honest people, as they are based on outright disinformation. SPD demands an apologyThe leaders of the Social Democratic Party have harshly criticized Kiesewetter for spreading false accusations.

The head of the SPD faction in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, called these statements “completely fictitious.” The party's Secretary General Matthias Mirsch characterized them as “slander and treachery.

SPD politicians demand that the CDU MP delete his post on the X platform (formerly Twitter) and publicly apologize to Scholz.

Scandalous statement

CDU MP Roderich Kiesewetter said that there was allegedly evidence that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was planning a trip to Russia to meet with Putin before the Bundestag elections. The SPD immediately denied the allegations and said they planned to sue the politician.

Recall

Concerned about the support of an extreme right-wing party, not about insults: Scholz on Musk's criticism. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
bundestagBundestag
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
twitterTwitter

Contact us about advertising