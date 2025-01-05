Scholz calls allegations of meeting with Putin “deeply dishonest”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz responded to a statement by CDU MP Roderich Kiesewetter, who claims that Scholz planned to meet with Russian President Putin before the Bundestag elections.

This is a false statement, it is not right, it is deeply dishonest and has no evidence - said the Chancellor.

According to him, such actions are unacceptable and can outrage all honest people, as they are based on outright disinformation. SPD demands an apologyThe leaders of the Social Democratic Party have harshly criticized Kiesewetter for spreading false accusations.

The head of the SPD faction in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, called these statements “completely fictitious.” The party's Secretary General Matthias Mirsch characterized them as “slander and treachery.

SPD politicians demand that the CDU MP delete his post on the X platform (formerly Twitter) and publicly apologize to Scholz.

CDU MP Roderich Kiesewetter said that there was allegedly evidence that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was planning a trip to Russia to meet with Putin before the Bundestag elections. The SPD immediately denied the allegations and said they planned to sue the politician.

