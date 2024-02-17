Over the past day, russia launched 8 missile strikes, 55 air attacks, and 137 salvo attacks

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97885 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110412 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153100 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156868 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252856 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174696 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165858 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227213 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31687 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28325 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35202 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28605 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25505 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252856 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227213 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213137 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238816 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225501 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97885 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69624 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76119 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113406 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114278 views
Over the past day, russia launched 8 missile strikes, 55 air attacks, and 137 salvo attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32563 views

russia launched numerous missile and air strikes across Ukraine, while Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks in several regions.

Over the last day, 90 combat engagements took place. russia launched 8 missile and 55 air strikes. In addition, 137 times our troops' positions and settlements were fired upon with multiple launch rocket systems. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past day, 90 combat engagements took place, during which the enemy launched 8 missile and 55 air strikes. Another 137 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems hit our troops' positions and localities.

The air strikes targeted Udy, Hatyshche, Katerynivka (Kharkiv region); Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Razdolivka, Terny, Avdiivka, Semenivka, Lastochkino, Oleksandropil (Donetsk region).

More than 110 settlements were hit by artillery fire in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The operational situation remains unchanged in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas.

In the Kupiansk sector, three attacks were repelled near Synkivka (Kharkiv region), and in the Lyman sector, 17 attacks were repelled in the areas of Terny, Yampolivka, Torske (Donetsk region) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region).

13 attacks in the Bakhmut sector were repelled near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchyivka and Andriivka (Donetsk region).

In the Avdiivka sector, in the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation, Ukrainian troops repelled 38 attacks near Lastochkine, Avdiivka and other localities.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka. Here, russia tried to break through the defense of our troops 12 times.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to attack the positions of our troops southeast of Mala Tokmachka 3 times.

Add

Ukrainian troops are actively countering enemy aggression, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment. The aviation of the Defense Forces attacked 11 areas of enemy troop concentration and an anti-aircraft missile system.

Over the past day, russia carried out 4 missile attacks, 110 air attacks, 95 salvo attacks12.02.24, 07:38 • 30663 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
dniproDnipro
mala-tokmachkaMala Tokmachka
donetsDonets
avdiivkaAvdiivka
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lastivchyne-hnizdoSwallow's nest
ternyThorns
toretskToretsk
bakhmutBakhmut
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
chernihivChernihiv
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising