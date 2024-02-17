Over the past day, russia launched 8 missile strikes, 55 air attacks, and 137 salvo attacks

Over the last day, 90 combat engagements took place. russia launched 8 missile and 55 air strikes. In addition, 137 times our troops' positions and settlements were fired upon with multiple launch rocket systems. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Over the past day, 90 combat engagements took place, during which the enemy launched 8 missile and 55 air strikes. Another 137 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems hit our troops' positions and localities.

The air strikes targeted Udy, Hatyshche, Katerynivka (Kharkiv region); Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Razdolivka, Terny, Avdiivka, Semenivka, Lastochkino, Oleksandropil (Donetsk region).

More than 110 settlements were hit by artillery fire in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The operational situation remains unchanged in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas.

In the Kupiansk sector, three attacks were repelled near Synkivka (Kharkiv region), and in the Lyman sector, 17 attacks were repelled in the areas of Terny, Yampolivka, Torske (Donetsk region) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region).

13 attacks in the Bakhmut sector were repelled near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchyivka and Andriivka (Donetsk region).

In the Avdiivka sector, in the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation, Ukrainian troops repelled 38 attacks near Lastochkine, Avdiivka and other localities.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka. Here, russia tried to break through the defense of our troops 12 times.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to attack the positions of our troops southeast of Mala Tokmachka 3 times.

Ukrainian troops are actively countering enemy aggression, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment. The aviation of the Defense Forces attacked 11 areas of enemy troop concentration and an anti-aircraft missile system.

Over the past day, russia carried out 4 missile attacks, 110 air attacks, 95 salvo attacks