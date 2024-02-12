Over the past day, russia carried out 4 missile attacks, 110 air attacks, 95 salvo attacks

Over the past day, 100 combat engagements took place on the frontline. Four missile attacks and 110 air strikes were registered. russia also fired 95 times from multiple launch rocket systems. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the last day, 100 combat engagements took place in the frontline in Ukraine. russians launched 4 missile attacks and 110 air strikes. The enemy also fired 95 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

In the Kupyansk sector, two enemy attacks were repelled near Ivanivka and Tabayivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three occupants' attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 19 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops are holding steady, repelling 23 attacks in the Avdiivka area and another 18 attacks in the southwestern part of Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka sector, 32 attacks were repelled near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack north of Pryiutne (Zaporizhzhia region).

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, defense forces repelled an enemy attack near Robotyno.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage activities and builds up minefields along the border.

