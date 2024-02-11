Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff reports on military losses of the Russian Armed Forces over the day: 930 invaders and dozens of vehicles destroyed
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of February 11, 2024, Russia's losses amounted to 395,200 servicemen, 930 more were killed and dozens of pieces of equipment were destroyed over the past day.
As of February 11, 2024, the Russian occupiers' personnel losses amounted to 395 200 people. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, and 16 artillery systems yesterday.
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/11/24 are estimated to have amounted to:
personnel - about 395200 (+930) people;
tanks - 6406 (+12) units; armored combat vehicles - 11956 (+14) units;
artillery systems - 9475 (+16) units;
MLRS - 981 (+0) units;
air defense systems - 666 (+0) units;
aircraft - 332 (+0) units;
helicopters - 325 (+0) units;
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7257 (+22);
cruise missiles - 1881 (+0);
ships/boats - 24 (+0) units;
submarines - 1 (+0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12592 (+13) units;
special equipment - 1513 (+1).
Data is being refined.
The enemy is trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the Avdiivka sector, where 32 attacks were repelled over the last day. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.
