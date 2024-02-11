Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff reports on military losses of the Russian Armed Forces over the day: 930 invaders and dozens of vehicles destroyed

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103320 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130786 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131394 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172760 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170169 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277202 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178039 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167047 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148745 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245641 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102917 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 94961 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92043 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100671 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 46424 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277202 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245641 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230827 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256245 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242058 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11928 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130776 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104208 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104310 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120563 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff reports on military losses of the Russian Armed Forces over the day: 930 invaders and dozens of vehicles destroyed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38429 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of February 11, 2024, Russia's losses amounted to 395,200 servicemen, 930 more were killed and dozens of pieces of equipment were destroyed over the past day.

As of February 11, 2024, the Russian occupiers' personnel losses amounted to 395 200 people. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, and 16 artillery systems yesterday.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/11/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 395200 (+930) people;

tanks - 6406 (+12) units; armored combat vehicles - 11956 (+14) units;

artillery systems - 9475 (+16) units;

MLRS - 981 (+0) units;

air defense systems - 666 (+0) units;

aircraft - 332 (+0) units;

helicopters - 325 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7257 (+22);

cruise missiles - 1881 (+0);

ships/boats - 24 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12592 (+13) units;

special equipment - 1513 (+1).

Image

Data is being refined.

Recall

The enemy is trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the Avdiivka sector, where 32 attacks were repelled over the last day. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

Ukraine may face a shortage of air defense ammunition if Western aid is delayed11.02.24, 05:50 • 37488 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

