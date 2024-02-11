Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff reports on military losses of the Russian Armed Forces over the day: 930 invaders and dozens of vehicles destroyed

As of February 11, 2024, the Russian occupiers' personnel losses amounted to 395 200 people. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, and 16 artillery systems yesterday.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/11/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 395200 (+930) people;

tanks - 6406 (+12) units; armored combat vehicles - 11956 (+14) units;

artillery systems - 9475 (+16) units;

MLRS - 981 (+0) units;

air defense systems - 666 (+0) units;

aircraft - 332 (+0) units;

helicopters - 325 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7257 (+22);

cruise missiles - 1881 (+0);

ships/boats - 24 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12592 (+13) units;

special equipment - 1513 (+1).

Data is being refined.

Recall

The enemy is trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the Avdiivka sector, where 32 attacks were repelled over the last day. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

