Ukraine may face a shortage of air defense ammunition if Western aid is delayed

If Western countries continue to delay defense aid, there may be a shortage of ammunition for air defense systems in Ukraine's arsenal as early as March. This is reported by ISW, according to UNN.

Ukraine may face a shortage of ammunition for its air defense systems as early as March if there are interruptions in defense aid from Western countries.

In turn, trying to deplete Ukraine's air defense system, russia will continue to intensify air attacks.

russian troops regularly put pressure on Ukraine's limited air defense system in the rear areas of the country by striking with russian missiles and drones, combined with Iranian and North Korean weapons. In this way, russia is trying to force Ukrainian troops to spend air defense missiles and relocate air defense systems away from the front line - from the ISW report.

Thus, delays in funding and arms deliveries from Western countries could lead to a serious shortage of Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles, giving russian aviation more opportunities to attack.

In January 2024, russian aviation reportedly stepped up its activities as part of operations aimed at supporting russian offensives in eastern Ukraine, particularly in the Avdiivka area.

