Last year, Ukrainians could pay about 4 billion dollars to the Polish budget
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian migrants contributed about 15.1 billion zlotys to the Polish budget in 2024. For every zloty of social benefits, Ukrainians pay 5.4 zlotys in taxes to the Polish budget.
Ukrainian migrants in 2024 could contribute nearly 15.1 billion zlotys (almost 4 billion dollars) to Poland's budget. This is evidenced by data from the National Economy Bank BGK, reports UNN.
As part of the "Family 800 Plus" program, over 2.8 billion zlotys (686.5 million dollars) were paid in 2024 for 292,000 children with Ukrainian citizenship residing in Poland. This accounted for approximately 4% of the total payments under the program. At the same time, 794,000 Ukrainians paid social insurance contributions, which represented 5% of all insured persons. Considering the estimated value of taxes paid in Poland by migrants from Ukraine, it can be concluded that for every 1 zloty received by Ukrainian citizens under the "Family 800 Plus" program, migrants contributed approximately 5.4 zlotys to the Polish state budget.
Overall, it is indicated that it can be assumed that migrants from Ukraine could contribute to an increase in revenues to the Polish budget of approximately 15.1 billion zlotys in 2024.
Recall
The Polish Sejm passed a law that restricts the right to asylum for foreigners. The law allows for a temporary limitation on the acceptance of applications for international protection for a period of up to 60 days.