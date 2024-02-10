Enemy tries to break through Ukrainian troops' defense in Avdiivka sector, where 32 attacks were repelled over the last day - General Staff

During the 717th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine, 87 combat clashes took place. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The enemy launched 3 missile and 43 air strikes, fired 53 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged - the statement said.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Designated units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the russian federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The occupiers conducted air strikes near the settlements of Seredina-Buda and Druzhba in Sumy region. About 30 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Liskivshchyna, Arkhipivka, Leonivka, Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Rozhkovychi, Fotovizh, Volfyno, Veselivka, Stepok, Grabovske in Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Okhrimivka, Mykolaivka, Zemlianky, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichanske in Kharkiv region.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 6 attacks near Terny, southeast of Vyymka and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air, tried to break through the defense of our troops. Artillery and mortar shelling hit more than 10 localities, including Nevske, Bilohorivka, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Terny, Torske, Serebryanka, Verkhnekamianske, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 9 attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, and Nyzhyk in Donetsk Oblast.

Umerov discusses Ukraine's transition to NATO standards with head of NATO mission

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 10 attacks near Severne, Tonenke and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. More than 15 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Lastochkino, Avdiivka, Netaylove in Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The occupants tried to improve the tactical situation 31 times. The enemy launched an air strike near Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

At the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Vodiane, Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near Vuhledar, Donetsk region. About 10 localities, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Niva, Blahodatne, Staromayorske, and Rivne in the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. They shelled about 20 settlements with artillery and mortars, including Temyrivka, Malynivka, Gulyaypole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, they made 1 unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Chervonyi Mayak and Krynky in Kherson region. The occupiers also fired from multiple rocket launchers at the settlements of Tyahynka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Veletenske in the Kherson region.

During the day, missile troops struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 control center and 2 enemy artillery pieces.

Commander-in-Chief Syrsky congratulates Bargylevych on his appointment as Chief of the General Staff